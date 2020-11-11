Rey Mysterio hasn’t tasted much success with the gold but he is amongst the most loved figures WWE ever had. The respected figure amongst co-workers, superlative performer, a true entertainer – these all traits describe our beloved 619 machine.

Rey has successfully set a platform for his son Dominik Mysterio in the pro-wrestling world and now, he would be proud of watching his blood carrying his legacy forward. With establishing son in the industry, looks like the high flyer has decided a perfect timing to put a curtain off on his career.

Yes, we are talking of nothing but Rey Mysterio’s retirement from WWE. It might sound a bit disheartening for fans but the man has himself revealed of his plans. Recently, Rey and his son Dominik graced Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast.

Speaking on his retirement, Rey Mysterio said, “I’ll be 45 in December. And I don’t see myself going past 50, that’s for sure. My body feels great right now. I’ve been doing new methods of therapy – STEM cells, hyperbaric chambers, cryo chambers, CBD’s, you know, a lot of things that benefit me. I think that has given me more longevity.”

There have been several speculations about Rey planning to quit WWE and join AEW or other brands. Regarding the same, he was asked, if he wants to retire in WWE. He said, “Definitely, yes. Once you enter here, you can’t go any higher than this. This is where I’ve always envisioned myself finishing my career.”

Meanwhile, recently we learnt that the Super Nino is all set to get his character in an upcoming series and it will air on Cartoon Network Latin America. At 2020 Pixelatl Festival, Cartoon Network Latin America proclaimed of their collaboration with Viva Calavera. Rey’s character will be seen as a protagonist in the series. It will feature several entertaining elements like wrestling, mystery, mythology and much more.

As per Lucha Central, Rey Mysterio said, “After 35 years of career and multiple achievements, I was still missing something. I always wanted an animated series with the character of Rey Mysterio and when the idea was presented to me, I was immediately captivated.”

