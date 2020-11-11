Post Miley Cyrus Split, Liam Hemsworth’s Family Feels Gabriella Brooks Is His ‘Perfect Match’

Liam Hemsworth went through a tough time while he was married to Miley Cyrus. The actor allegedly learnt about their divorce via social media. The Midnight Sky singer’s kissing pictures with Kaitlynn Carter were already viral on social media. Amidst it all, it was The Hunger Games actor’s family who always spotted the red signals.

Family members of Liam were always sceptical about his relation with Miley. In fact, sources stated that they were glad that the mess was over when the couple separated in 2019. It took a while, but the actor finally moved on and for good.

Rumours are rife that Liam Hemsworth is currently dating Gabriella Brooks. The duo was spotted together and seemed to be much in love earlier this month. Just not that, Liam ever took his girlfriend to brother Luke Hemsworth’s 40th birthday party. The bash was even attended by close family and friends.

As per recent reports now, Liam Hemsworth’s family has nothing but positivity for Gabriella Brooks. A source close to Hollywood Life stated that they think he’s finally found the ‘perfect match’ post the Miley Cyrus split.

“Gabby has been living with Liam since quarantine started so his family has gotten very close to her, she’s totally one of them now. Liam is very happy with her and so is his family. They think Gabby is a great match for him and they’d love to see them eventually settle down together. They love that she’s from Australia, it just makes things really easy because they don’t have to worry about Liam moving away. They are such a close family, Liam’s parents are overjoyed to have all their boys back home and living in Australia and they very much want it to stay that way,” revealed a source close to the development.

Talking about Luke Hemsworth’s 40th birthday bash, the report added, “Liam brought Gabby as his date to his brother Luke’s 40th birthday party in Byron Bay this past weekend. The party was Peaky Blinders themed and everybody came decked out in full costume for the occasion.”

