Rupert Grint has finally made his Instagram debut. Yes, you read that right! The Harry Potter actor joined the social networking site yesterday. His very first post is really special and one could say, there’s no better way to start.

Advertisement

Grint is in a relationship with Georgia Groome since 2011. Back in May, the couple welcomed a girl child and are since then, enjoying the time of their lives. The duo has been very low profile with their life and protective of their baby girl’s privacy. But on Tuesday, the actor introduced his little munchkin to the world and that too with her name.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Rupert Grint shared a selfie along with her daughter. He wrote, “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.” As expected, the picture has got fans erupted as they flooded the comment section with best wishes.

Take a look at the post below:

As of now, the picture shared by Rupert Grint has been liked by over 15 lakh users. Within a few hours of joining Instagram, the actor has fetched a following of over 1.9 million.

Last year, the couple sparked marriage rumours as Groome was spotted wearing a gold band on her wedding finger during pub lunch. The “Double Date” actress rocked a trendy denim pinafore dress and a grey oversized jumper. Groome opted for minimal accessories during their cosy lunch date, with attention on her gold band. Grint also stepped out with a simple ring, which he wore on his middle finger.

Must Read: WWE: Rey Mysterio To Bid Goodbye After 5 More Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube