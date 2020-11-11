Singer Kerry Katona thinks that she has undiagnosed arthritis. The 40-year-old revealed she has been suffering from terrible pains in her neck.

Given her condition, Kerry is worried owing to the ongoing Covid situation, reports mirror.co.uk.

“I woke up the other day with the worst pain in my neck – it’s something I’ve suffered with for a long time. I feel like I’ve got Arthritis!” Kerry Katona said in a column.

Kerry Katona added, “I haven’t had the chance to see anyone about it and now we are in lockdown it’s gonna make it 10 times more difficult.”

The former Atomic Kitten band member shared that she has been working “so hard, I’ve been living on adrenaline and now it’s all come to a halt, my body’s sort of gone into shutdown mode”.

Kerry, who has participated in shows like “Big Brother” and “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”, has just finished filming “Celebs On The Farm”, which called her “favourite reality TV experience” ever.

