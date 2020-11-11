



The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco aka Penny recently opened up about the much-loved sitcom, especially her on-screen and off-screen chemistry with ex-boyfriend Johnny Galecki.

Johnny played Leonard in the show and his chemistry with Kaley’s Penny was one of the highlights. Recently during an interview, Kaley Cuoco opened up about the same and shared some interesting details.

While speaking about The Big Bang Theory at Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Kaley opened up about dating Johnny and said, “We dated at the beginning of the show for almost two years. When we did the pilot and I was crushing so hard but he had a girlfriend then.”

She further added, “Eventually, we got together and we were mad about each other for two years but then we broke up. Luckily Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

Interestingly, Kaley Cuoco also shared that the creator Chuck Lorre made sure to add more hot scenes in the show simply “to f**k with her”.

Talking about the same, she said, “It was a little sensitive for a minute. But I just remember Chuck Lorre – the genius behind our show – I remember those weeks where our characters would be jumping in bed with each other every other second. Johnny and I talk about it and I think (Chuck) did that on purpose – just to f**k with us.”

Isn’t that hilarious? Kaley Cuoco hilariously adds, “If I was with him, I would ask him because it came out of nowhere. All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other.”

Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco is now happily married to Karl Cook.

The Big Bang Theory started airing on CBS in 2007. The show had 12 super successful seasons and aired on TV till 2019. Apart from Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galeckim, the show’s major star cast had names like Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Raunch, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

