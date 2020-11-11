The cast and crew of Mission Impossible 7 are currently very busy shooting the film all over Europe. The team, who were in Rome last month is currently filming the action drama in Venice. While we haven’t caught a glimpse of Tom Cruise here, actress Hayley Atwell is once again showing off her kick*ss side. Joining her was actor Esai Morales in the scenes.

While we have seen Hatley engaging in high octane car chase sequences and surrounded by guns, this time she seems to be all alone defending herself with a weapon (looks like a knife to us). Scroll below to check some pictures from the scenes.

In these pictures from Mission Impossible 7, Hayley Atwell’s character opted for a chic unisex look consisting of a long-sleeve white shirt, a black waistcoat and black trousers. The actress had her hair tied into a pony, keeping it away from getting caught in the action.

This particular scene of Mission Impossible 7 was shot on a bridge in the canal city. From the looks of it, it appears that Hayley Atwell is seeking revenge as she tries harming villain Esai Morales with a sharp weapon (knife). Seems like he blocked the attack well. Check out some stills from the shoot here:

While Hayley looked chic, Esai Morales looked stylishly dressed in a white dinner suit paired with a black tie.

This isn’t the first time we have seen Hayley Atwell in action while shooting for Mission Impossible 7. Last month, we brought you pictures of Hayley and Tom Cruise involved in some high octane action sequences while shooting in Rome. In these stills, the actors looked terrified as they stand beside a car and a gun to makes an appearance. These images also featured actors Gregory Sanon and Shea Whigham along with Tom and Hayley.

Mission Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Henry Czerny. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.

