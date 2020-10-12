Tom Cruise, who is currently in Rome filming for the latest instalment in the MI franchise – Mission: Impossible 7 and is making us eagerly await the film’s release. We often come across pictures of the Tom and the team engaging in stunts from the sets – and today is no different. Actress Hayley Atwell is also part of these latest ones.

Yesterday, we brought you pictures of the 58-year-old actor riding his motorcycle and performing stunts Mission: Impossible 7 on the streets of the Italian city. Today we get you photos and videos of the actors engaging in an intense car change before being asked to exit the police car.

Talking about the latest scene Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell were shooting, it was an action-filled one that ends with the duo getting out of the cop’s car with their hands held up in a defensive gesture. In the pic, Tom has one hand holding Hayley’s arm and keeping her in place while their other hands are raised up.

Talking about their ensemble for this gritty scene from Mission Impossible 7, Tom Cruise looked dapper in a silver waistcoat, matching trousers, a white shirt and a tie. Hayley Atwell opted for a formal look consisting of a crisp white blouse and a pair of black high-waisted strip trousers. While Tom wore formal black shoes, Hayley opted for black block heels.

The actor posed for the media present on sets between shoots. Take a look at some of the pictures here:

We even came across a video of the Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell waving to the fans present between the shoot. The video also had snippets of the crashed cops car and the actors doing some stunts on the empty roads.

The actor engaged in conversations between themselves and Mission Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie between takes.

In early September, Cruise was recorded doing high-end action stunts in Norway and pictures from there went viral on the internet. As of now, Mission Impossible 7 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.

