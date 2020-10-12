Chris Hemsworth Vacation Pics: From Posing Alongside Wife Elsa Pataky To Showing Off Chiseled Abs - It's The Getaway Of Our Dreams, SEE PICS

As the world is slowly reeling back to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky jetted off for a vacation to Lord Howe Island in Australia. He also took to Instagram to share a ton of photos and showed off his insanely ripped body.

The couple also took their three kids, daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan, along with his brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth for vacation. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi was also seen enjoying the vacation with them.

Chris Hemsworth shared a few pictures on Instagram, where he was seen showing off his insanely ripped body. He captioned the pictures, “2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously, not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia @visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time. This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism. Thanks to @islandhouse.lhi for the hospitality 🤙🙏”

In the photos, we also got to see Chris Hemsworth’s Chiseled Abs. Take a look at the pictures below:

On the work front, the Aussie actor will now team up with Netflix once again. He will be seen in an upcoming movie called Spiderhead, alongside Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, reports Deadline.

The report stated that Chris Hemsworth‘s new film, Spiderhead, is based on a short story written by George Saunders. The film “is set in the near future, when convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects in hopes of shortening their sentences. The focus is on two prisoners who become the test patients for emotion-altering drugs that force the prisoners to grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary who supervises the program.”

This is not the first time that the actor is working with Netflix. He has previously seen the movie Extraction, which was a giant hit for the streaming service.

