The Boys Maker Has Plans For As Many As 5 Seasons, Reveals His Biggest Regret From Season 2

The Boys is one of the most loved shows on Amazon Prime Video. The first season of the show was released in 2019 and was very well received by the critics as well as the audience. The popularity of season 1 made season 2 an even bigger hit.

The Boys just wrapped up its second season and audiences are desperate to know what will come next. Well, here is good news for the show’s fans. The showrunner Eric Kripke has said that he has plans for the hit series to run at least five seasons. Continue reading to know more.

The makers have already confirmed plans for The Boys season 3 during Comic-Con@Home 2020. However, there has not been any information on release date till now. According to Screenrant, the current plan is for production to begin in early 2021.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Eric Kripke opened up about his plans for keeping The Boys for at least five seasons. Here is the video for you.

One fan also asked Eric Kripke about his biggest regret about The Boys season 2. The showrunner admitted that one of the top five regrets of the season is to have Doppelganger – as Homelander, of course – follow through with his offer of oral sex. He said, “I feel like we left money on the table with that one.”

Eric Kripke added, “Because he’s right there! And you’re like ‘Oh my God, he’s gonna do it!’ But then we pull back, and it’s like, the money move would’ve been for him to actually do it.”

Meanwhile, Szpak-Fleet, the charge of The Boys’ visual effects, spoke to ComicBook about how they managed to put together the famous whale scene. He said, “I mean, I think they were telling me they had like 150 buckets of blood or gallons of blood for the whale sequence or something like that…with the whale, we had a lot of practical blood, and then as Eric has said on social media and stuff and in other interviews, they built this giant whale set that we didn’t have to do very much work to. We added a little bit of wetness to it here and there, but it was real.”

He added, “We had a real set and I’m telling you when you’re an actor or crew member or anybody and you go up and you see this real exploded whale set, it’s different, man. It connects with you in a different way than if I would have just put up a green tennis ball, so it was still the right way to go. It’s another reason why I love working on the show is we get to work with people and do things like that in that kind of way. It’s just so cool.”

