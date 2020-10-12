The Boys’ Homelander Murders Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans Captain America & Other Avengers, WATCH!

The Boys has changed everything we think about superheroes. Every Marvel or DC fan indeed has a hard time to digest the dark side of supes. One such superhero in the Amazon Prime show who leaves no chance to shock us is Homelander. Played by Antony Starr, the character is the most ruthless and cunning supe in the series.

The second season has received a humongous response from the audience. With Aya Cash’s Stormfront entering The Boys, the storyline has gone to WHOA from WOW. Have you imagined what will happen if Homelander has a face-off with The Avengers – Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor? Will they win the battle against him?

Well, a fan shared an edited video in which we get to see a face-off between Homelander and The Avengers. If you think the superheroes who won against Loki, Ultron and Thanos would succeed against Antony Starr’s supe, well you are wrong! When he enters the room, Homelander defeats all the Avengers. He walks with pride on his face which is also covered blood.

But that’s not it. Thanos enters the scene as he wants to attack the Avengers. But the Mad Titan is shocked as Homelander has already done the deed. Homelander scares off the Mad Titan with his evil laugh in the end.

The video was shared by a fan on Reddit. In the comments section, people are impressed with this fan-made video. One person commented, “Wow, this is pretty impressive”. Another wrote, “He’d have to go for Bruce and Thor right away and hope he was strong enough lol the other 3 would be screwed”.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, The Boys season 2 ended recently with a major cliffhanger. The second season starred Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Kapon, Laz Alonso, Jessie Usher, Dominique McElligot and Nathan Mitchell.

Who do you think will win a fight amongst Homelander and the Avengers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

