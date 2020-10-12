Black Panther 2: MCU To Bring Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Back In THIS Way?

Chadwick Boseman’s passing away has left a void in all of us. The man who turned out to be the flag bearer of representation in Marvel’s one of the highest-grossing films deserves all the respect. And even the studio agrees to that. As per the latest reports, Marvel is planning to give Black Panther aka King T’challa a closure in Black Panther 2 and will even bring back Chadwick for the same. Read on to know-how.

It’s a well known fact that Chadwick was all excited for starting work on Black Panther 2. As per reports that actor was even keen in starting prep this fall. The film was to go on floors in March 2021 and was set for a release in May 2022. But Boseman’s untimely passing away has brought everything to a standstill.

As per We Got This Covered, earlier revealed how the studio is planning to make Shuri played by Letitia Wright the centre of the universe. As no one will accept anyone else in the titular character other than Chadwick Boseman. Now the portal has reported that the makers are planning a tribute to honour the legacy of their leading man.

The makers are planning digitally recreate Chadwick Boseman for a cameo in Black Panther 2. This will be to give his character a closure it deserves. Insider Daniel Richtman said, “I hear that Marvel might go the Carrie Fisher route by having a CGI double cameo to give Chadwick’s character closure”.

Meanwhile, not just Black Panther 2, but there were also reports that Marvel is planning to give him a tribute in Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel 2. They were planning to include a scene in the movie where all pivotal characters bid a final goodbye to T’challa.

Chadwick Boseman died of Nolan cancer at the age of 43. The actor was battling the life-threatening disease for the past few years. His passing away shook not only the Hollywood audience but his fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on digitally recreating Chadwick Boseman for a cameo in Black Panther 2? Write to us in the comments section below.

