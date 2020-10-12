Gal Gadot To REUNITE With Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins For A MEGA Biopic!

Gal Gadot is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood and her stint in Wonder Woman made her popular globally. Her performance received a lot of praises and the film turned out to be a very good success at the box office. Now, what if we say that WW director Patty Jenkins and the actress are reuniting yet again? Below is all the scoop you need.

Gadot and Jenkins have worked in 2017 release Wonder Woman and its upcoming sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. Now, the duo is collaborating for the third time and that too for a biopic.

Yes, you read that right! And the biopic will be based on none other than, legendary Egypt queen Cleopatra. It has got much bigger in scale as Paramount Pictures is bankrolling it. The script for this Gal Gadot starrer will be written by Shutter Island fame Laeta Kalogridis.

Gal Gadot retweeted the report by Deadline Hollywood and confirmed by writing, “I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can’t be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics #AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis.”

I love embarking on new journeys,I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life.Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.Can’t be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics #AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis https://t.co/qLH7vfCaUo — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 11, 2020

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago we told you that Wonder Woman actress, Gal Gadot, was the third highest-paid actress in Forbes Highest-Paid Actress Of 2020. Now we are here to tell you exactly how she got that spot (she earned $31.5 million (almost Rs 231 crores) this year). As per reports she earned over Rs 146 crore ($20 million) for her role in her upcoming Netflix film.

Yes, you read that, right! Gadot earned a whopping $20 million for Netflix’s Red Notice, which also stars actor like Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

Talking about Gadot’s earning for Wonder Woman, the Amazon princess was paid only $300,000 (over Rs 2 crore) for the Wonder Woman (2017). And now, as per reports in Variety, Gadot will earn $10 million (over Rs 73 crore) for Wonder Woman 1984.

Talking about the Forbes list, Sofia Vergara of Modern Family fame bagged the top spot with an earning of $43 million (over Rs 314 crore). Coming in second was Angelina Jolie, who earned $35.5 million (over Rs 260 crore) this year. Coming in the fourth and fifth positions were Melissa McCarthy and Meryl Streep respectively.

