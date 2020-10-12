Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, are one of the most loved couples of Hollywood. The couple welcomed their firstborn, Willa in July this year. As per the latest media updates, the couple is very much thrilled to be the parents to their 2-month-old daughter and they are handling everything as a team. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

As per the reports, the Game Of Thrones actress has adjusted well to motherhood and she is enjoying every bit of it.

Advertisement

According to Hollywood Life, “Sophie has adjusted to motherhood wonderfully and she is loving every moment of it. She has always had this really chill vibe about her and that really hasn’t changed since giving birth.”

The report added, “She has such a calm demeanour about her and has taken on this new chapter like a pro. Joe has been a total hands-on dad the entire way. He’s more than a support system, he’s an equal partner and they make a great team.”

The report also talked about the challenges Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are facing as new parents. “Joe and Sophie are taking being parents all in stride. It is very fun but also challenging since so many things are so new in their lives.”

Sophie Turner enjoys being a new mommy. The report said, “[Sophie] has taken motherhood like a rock star and really enjoys every day being a Mom. It has been a wonderful life change and everything she always dreamed it would be and really appreciates that she can share it with Joe.”

Not just that, being parents has also brought the couple closer like never before. The report claimed, “Becoming parents has brought Joe and Sophie even closer. They are both heads over heels in love with their little girl and Joe is in awe of how amazing his wife is.”

Joe Jonas is completely mesmerized by how Sophie Turner has handled everything so well. According to the report, “He feels like he really hit the jackpot because she’s handled everything so well, it’s like she was born to do this. The best part is that they are a team on everything, and they really make it all fun. Even being up in the middle of the night together is fun. They both love being parents so much, this really is the best thing to ever happen to them.”

Must Read: Black Panther 2: MCU To Bring Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Back In THIS Way?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube