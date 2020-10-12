Margaret Nolan, who was best known for her role as the gold-painted model in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, is no more. The actress-model passed away at the age of 76. She reportedly died on October 5, and the cause of the same is currently unknown.

Director Edgar Wright, who worked with Margaret Nolan last year on Last Night in Soho, announced the sad news in a series of tweets on his official handle.

Edgar Wright tweeted, “It’s my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away. She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60’s; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too.”

In the following tweet, writing about Margaret Nolan’s notable roles, he added, “She was the gold painted model in the iconic Goldfinger title sequence and poster (she also played Dink in the movie), she appeared in the classic A Hard Day’s Night, Carry On Girls, No Sex Please We’re British & many others, frequently sending up her own glamourpuss image.”

His next tweet read, “She also appeared in five Spike Milligan Q series, Steptoe & Son, The Likely Lads, Morecambe & Wise and The Sweeney. She became deeply involved in political theatre and more recently created visual art; deconstructed her own glamour modelling in a series of photomontages.”

His fourth tweet about Margaret Nolan read, “I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night In Soho. She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I’m so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed.”

He concluded his series of tweets with a sweet interaction he had with Margaret Nolan earlier this year. He wrote, “NB. She’s also the lone bright and funny spot in the very strange rock comedy ‘Toomorrow’. I told her earlier in the year that I had tracked down a copy and she was very bemused that I had bothered to watch it.”

Talking about Nolan, the actress-model was born in Norton Radstock, Somerset on October 29, 1943. She grew up in Hampstead, London and began her career as a glamour model in the 1960s. She also went by the stage name of Vicky Kennedy for a while.

Besides her breakout role as Dink in the James Bond film Goldfinger, Margaret Nolan’s film career also includes A Hard Day’s Night, Ferry Cross the Mersey and Three Rooms in Manhattan. She also starred in the Carry On film franchise.

Nolan was married to actor Tom Kempinski from 1967-72. She is survived by her two sons, Luke O’Sullivan and Oscar Deeks.

May Margaret Nolan’s soul rest in peace.

