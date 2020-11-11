Rapper Cardi B is not news to controversies and has been engulfed into one again. This time, the rapper has received flak from fans worldwide for representing Goddess Durga in her recent photoshoot for her footwear collection with Reebok. The rapper has not issued an apology with regards to the same.

Advertisement

In her apology videos posted on her Instagram story, the WAP singer says she didn’t mean to hurt the sentiment of anyone and promised to do better research in the future. Read it below.

Advertisement

Footwear News has taken to their official Instagram handle and shared the picture of Cardi B posing as Goddess Durga with a sneaker from her Addidas collection in her hands. They captioned it, “In a @GeorgesHobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.⁠”

While this representation was only done as both Cardi B and Goddess Durga stand for similar qualities, it has resulted in many people slamming her across the globe. In fact, the #CardiB has been reported on the media sharing site.

Following this uproar, Cardi B has taken to her Instagram stories and apologized for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of people and their religion. On the first video, she wrote, “Sorry guys. I didn’t mean to offend anybody’s culture. I can’t change the passed but I’ll be more cautious for the future, love you guys”

In this video, Cardi B said, “A lot of my fans are telling me that I am getting dragged through out social media and I am like I.., I didn’t even do anything. What’s going on. And they say its because of my Reebok shoe and saying like I disrespected a goddess or something.”

In the folowing videos she added, “When I did the Reebok shoe, the creator was telling me you are going to represent a Goddess that she represents strength, femininity and liberation. And that’s something that I love and I’m all about. I thought that it was dope, but if people think that I offending their culture or their religion, I want to say that I am sorry. That was not my intention and I do not like disrespecting nobody’s religion. I wouldn’t like people to offend my religion.”

Cardi B concluded her videos, saying, “I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful. May be I should have done my research and I am sorry. I can change the pass but I am going to do more research for the future.”

What are your thoughts on this photoshoot of Cardi B? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: This Is Us Fame Chrissy Metz Wants Her Co-Star Mandy Moore To Be Her Wingwoman?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube