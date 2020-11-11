Recently a report claimed that Chrissy Metz has been asking her This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore to help her find a boyfriend. The actress was apparently finding the loneliness of single life “intolerable” and so she is seeking Moore to become a matchmaker.

Reportedly, Chrissy was seeking help from her on-screen mother and real-life friend Mandy Moore to find a new boyfriend after she had gotten over her recent “heartbreaking split” from her ex-boyfriend Hal Rosenfeld. She has been single for a while because “she needed to heal and get over Hal.”

As per reported by The Globe, Moore also went through a difficult time when she got divorced from her first husband, Ryan Adams, in 2016. Over the years, both Moore and Chrissy had supported each other through difficult times. Now the latter is “leaning on her friend more than ever.”

While Mandy Moore is now happily married to her second husband, Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith, Gossip Cop has debunked the report and stated that Chrissy Metz is not begging for any dating leads from her This Is Us co-star.

Last month, the 40-year-old actress went public on Instagram about dating Bradley T. Collins, a Nashville native and a broker at Equitable Property Company. Collins had also shared an extremely sweet birthday post for Metz.

Collins on his Instagram shared a picture of themselves and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy. From our first date in May, you’ve had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness. You’re not the best thing that’s happened during quarantine; you’re the best that’s ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best!”

Chrissy Metz on the other hand shared a picture of themselves on Instagram in honour of National Boyfriend Day. Sharing some pictures, she wrote, “Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat! Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure! Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you.”

