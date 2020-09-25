While we await This Is Us Season 5, fans have one more reason to celebrate right now. Our beloved Rebecca Pearson, aka Mandy Moore, is expecting for the first time for real. Yes, Moore is pregnant with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The two will be welcoming their first child in early 2021, and we hope Kevin, Kate and Randall are ready to welcome addition in the ‘Big Three’. Read on and do not miss the adorable announcement picture.

Mandy has returned to the sets of This Is Us and shooting even while having the baby. Announcing the big news on Instagram, Moore shared a series of pictures with Taylor as she flaunted her cute baby bump. Moore and Goldsmith are having a baby boy as she revealed.

Making the announcement, Mandy Moore wrote, “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021”, followed by a blue heart. For the unversed, Mandy’s pregnancy was first revealed by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman. He shared a picture of Moore and Milo Ventimiglia standing 6 feet apart from each other. Fogelman wrote, “A 2020 television sex scene. We’re back. #ThisIsUs.”

In the picture, Mandy Moore can be seen having a visible bump, while she has donned her Rebecca avatar. Mandy tied the knot with Taylor in November 2018. The actor had then shared dreamy pictures from their fairy tale wedding.

Talking about her famous show This Is Us, it is coming back with its season 5. It was yesterday when the makers announced that the premiere is preponed and the show will hit the screen in October and not November. The first episode releasing on October 27 will be 2 hours long. And that has become one more surprise for the fans.

Recently while talking to Parade.com about her filmography and getting older, Mandy Moore said, “I’m excited about all the collective wisdom and clarity and giving less of a you-know-what as you get older,” she says. “Already, the older I am, the more comfortable I get in my skin. You couldn’t pay me money to go back to the last decade of my life. The 20s were the worst!”

