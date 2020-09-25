Ever since the Ellen DeGeneres controversy started early this year, there was uncertainty if the talk show host will continue with it in future. Early last month, news of British talk show host, James Corden being in line to replace Ellen started doing the round. Now he has addressed the rumoured news bits – here’s what he has to say.

While on the game show, Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Alicia Keys, James opened up the replacement news when the host quizzed him. He said it would be ‘really crazy’ to replace Ellen DeGeneres, who has hosted the show since 2003. Corden revealed that he ‘genuinely’ did not know where the rumour began.

When Alicia Keys questioned him, “There were articles over the summer that said you may be replacing Ellen was there any truth to it and would you ever consider it? Answer the question.” Replying to this, James Corden said, “That is a very…happily I will answer it because I don’t even know where genuinely I don’t know where that even came from.”

James Corden continued, “‘I think somebody started a rumour somewhere and someone jumped on it. There is absolutely no truth in that story at all – zero. And as far as considering it, I think it would be a really crazy thing to take over from someone who I think has done the job so outrageously well for like 18 years.”

He concluded his answer, saying, “So – it’s not true and I think when the day comes to end this show will be the day to stop hosting a show everyday.”

Talking about The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on Monday, the talk show host kicked off the 18th edition of her daytime talk show. During the first episode, she told her virtual audience she was taking responsibility for the scandal but added that she was not the bad guy like what several reports had suggested. Ellen faced several allegations related to treating her staff with little to no respect and having a toxic work environment on the sets.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder: Update On Chris Hemsworth’s MCU Film Will Make Fans Happy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube