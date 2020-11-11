Last year, when Marvel Studios announced their Phase 4, fans were overjoyed with several Disney+ series they have planned up. From Loki to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, fans will get to see a lot of exciting shows in the coming months. One such show that everyone is waiting to watch is She-Hulk.

She-Hulk’s real name is Jennifer Walters. She is the cousin of Dr Bruce Banner, who is the alter ego of Hulk. After a blood transfusion from Banner due to an accident, Jennifer transforms into the superhero just like her cousin. There were reports that actress Tatiana Maslany is roped in to play the titular role.

When Tatiana Maslany was asked if she is playing She-Hulk, the actress denied the news. However, the reports were quite strong and even her denial didn’t stop fans from believing what they want. Now, we have an interesting update on the working title of the Disney+ Marvel series. It’s a zodiac sign.

As reported by Production Weekly, the working title the team will use for She-Hulk is ‘Libra’. The word Libra is associated with the world of law and hence, it’s apt for the show as its working title. In the comics, the superhero aka Jennifer works as a lawyer, so it also goes well her profession.

Meanwhile, talking about Tatiana Maslany’s denial, there’s a big reason why fans are not believing her when she said she’s not playing Jennifer Walters for Marvel. When the rumours were out, actor Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk of MCU congratulated and welcomed her to the family.

Mark Ruffalo had tweeted, “Welcome to the family, cuz! @tatianamaslany #SheHulk.” There are speculations that our beloved Hulk now Smart Hulk will also play a part in the Disneyplus series. However, neither the actor nor the studios have confirmed the same.

Apart from She-Hulk, other web series that everyone is looking forward to are – WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, What If…? The Phase 4 movies that will release next year are Black Widow, Eternals and Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings.

What do you think of the working title Libra? Do let us know your views about it in the comments section below.

