Marvel’s Superhero Bandwagon Gets Bigger With She-Hulk & Moon Knight

Marvel Studios is amping up the superhero slate, with She-Hulk and Moon Knight ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Marvel head Kevin Feige announced that live action series on She-Hulk, Moon Knight along with Ms Marvel were in development for the upcoming streaming platform Disney+. He even said that there was a possibility of these storylines taking form of a movie.

“Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU. Jennifer Walters is a Hulk, she’s a lawyer, and she’s going to star in a show unlike anything we’ve done before,” said Feige about the She-Hulk series.

She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters is the cousin of original Hulk Bruce Banner. How did she become Hulk? After Walters received a blood transfusion from Banner, she accidentally took in some of his gamma poisoning and became an intelligent iteration of the Hulk.

Created by Stan Lee and artist John Buscema, She-Hulk first appeared in the February 1980 issue Savage She-Hulk #1. She is also a member of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Defenders and S.H.I.E.L.D. It is yet to be seen what storyline from her life will the show explore.

Feige is excited about action adventure series on Moon Knight, a popular Marvel character for many years.

“At the centre is Marc Spector, a mercenary left for dead by his companions in the Egyptian desert. He may or may not be infused with powers from the Moon God Khonshu or he might just be crazy. It is something very unique and exciting for us,” Feige said, teasing the plot of the show.

Moon Knight is the story of Spector, a former CIA agent, who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman. His life is saved by the Moon God Khonshu. He goes on to kill Bushman and becomes Moon Knight. He first appeared in the August 1975 issue Werewolf by Night #32.

The studios will also introduce its first Muslim superhero with Ms Marvel. The series will revolve on the life of a teenager named Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American from New Jersey, who has the ability to stretch and change shape. The project will be helmed by Bisha K. Ali.

The announcements didn’t include any details about casting or planned release dates.

They join Marvel’s existing Disney+ titles like “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “WandaVision”, “Loki” and “Hawkeye”.

