Prabhas On SS Rajamouli’s Plans To Make Baahubali 3: “I Know He Had The Script In Mind For Years, But..”

After the gigantic success of Baahubali franchise, everyone in the team has moved on to their next projects. While Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his next biggie Saaho, director SS Rajamouli is busy with RRR. However, the craze of Baahubali hasn’t died down and everyone is looking forward to Baahubali 3.

Though there are no reports of a 3rd part of the series being made, Prabhas was recently asked about Baahubali 3 plans during his interview with the journalist Rajeev Masand.

Responding to the question, Prabhas said, “If SS Rajamouli wants to do part 3 he should get excited. He only gave me 6 scripts, so he would have done some 10-14. We almost finished 60% there. I know he had the script in mind for 5 years. But I don’t know if Baahubali 3 will happen or not.”

Further talking about the experience of working with Rajamouli in Baahubali, he said, “I was very comfortable giving 4 years of Baahubali. Toward the end I felt I want to do something else also. Some times I forget I was part of the project, it was that surreal.” He even said, “Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali will never get out of my system.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas has trained very hard for Saaho and talking about the same his fitness trainer, Laxman Reddy told Mid-Day, “For Prabhas, fitness training is a stress-buster. It is something he genuinely enjoys. So, even if he’d wrap up filming at 12 at night, and regardless of how intense his action sequences of the day were, we would still train later.”

