Box Office: Akshay Kumar Scores His 3rd Highest Grosser Ever With Mission Mangal In Just 9 Days, Challenges Kesari & 2.0 (Hindi) Next

In 9 days flat, Akshay Kumar has achieved a massive record to his name. His Mission Mangal has collected a huge 135.99 crores already since its release and with this, it has turned out to be Akshay Kumar’s third highest grosser ever in record time. On its second Friday, the film collected 7.83 crores and once that happened, the film surpassed the lifetime number of several other Akshay Kumar biggies like Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Rowdy Rathore, Airlift and Rustom.

Here are the lifetime score of all the centuries that have been hit by Akshay Kumar so far:

2.0 (Hindi) – 189 crores

Kesari – 154.42 crores

Mission Mangal – 135.99 crores (and counting)

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 134.25 crores

Rowdy Rathore – 133 crores

Airlift – 129 crores

Rustom – 128 crores

Jolly LLB 2 – 117 crores

Housefull 2 – 116 crores

Holiday – 113 crores

Housefull 3 – 109 crores

Gold – 105 crores

What is further remarkable about this feat is the fact that barring 2.0 which was made at a massive budget and also required a large number of shooting dates from Akshay Kumar, each of his other films has been made in quick time with optimal budget. In fact Mission Mangal was made at a cost of just 32 crores (not including Akshay Kumar’s fee and P&A) with the superstar required to shoot for a mere 22 days. Still, the results are there to be seen.

In days to come, Akshay Kumar would be enjoying further milestones to his name. While Kesari lifetime would soon be surpassed, all eyes would be on whether Mission Mangal manages to go past 2.0 (Hindi) lifetime as well. If that happens, the family sci-fi entertainer would be pretty much looking at a blockbuster status for itself.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

