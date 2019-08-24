Nick Jonas Or Govinda? Priyanka Chopra’s Hubby Reacts To This Hilarious Comparison

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s romance is known to everyone as their PDA pictures often trend on social media. But this time the netizens have created a connection of Nick with Bollywood star Govinda and the Hollywood singing sensation is enjoying it.

Nick is seen wearing yellow rimmed shades along with a red dress in his latest music video Only Human. Netizens found a striking resemblance of him with Bollywood veteran actor Govinda’s style and the memes soon started getting viral.

As one of the memes caught the eye of Jonas, he couldn’t stop himself from admiring the resemblance and shared it on his Instagram story.

Nick Jonas shared the meme and captioned it, “Accurate”. Have a look below:

Meanwhile, Govinda has been in news lately for his statement that Hollywood legendary filmmaker James Cameron offered him his historic blockbuster Avatar but he rejected it.

“I gave the title of the film (Avatar). It turned out to be a superhit. I had informed him (James Cameron) that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, ‘how can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make ‘Avatar’ for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was almost impossible — that he has named his film ‘Avatar’ but is showing aliens.” he had said during his appearance at TV show Aap Ki Adalat.

Talking about the same, he further added, “Cameron wanted me to shoot for 410 days. For someone like me, to get painted all over the body was something I could not do. So, I apologised. But like I said, the film went on to become a super hit.”

