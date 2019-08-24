Janmashtami 2019 Celebration: Shah Rukh Khan Breaks ‘Dahi Handi’; Video Breaks The Internet!

As the entire country is immersed in the celebration of Janmashtmi, Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan was also seen forming his own lil human pyramid to break the pot. This ‘Dahi Handi’ video of Shah is going viral on the internet & it’s something not to be missed.

In the video Shah Rukh Khan is seen with a coconut in his hand, and amidst the seetis & claps, he breaks the pot following the Janmashtami rituals. He’s seen getting piggybacked by, what we assume, his bodyguard. Shah is donning a lose Black full-sleeves t-shirt with a matching pair of Chinos.

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1iY0rHBSHj/?igshid=14x2of2xopz9z

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t signed any movie yet. Adding thoughts to his sabbatical, he had said, “It won’t give me any perspective. I’ll be honest. If I got perspective. If I was able to differentiate between good and bad. If I could somewhere realise what I actually should be doing to get it right, I think it will get boring. It will be like a trop. It will be nonsense.”

Although SRK is not working on any film as an actor, as a producer he has a lot in his hands. The Dil Se actor is producing Indian Netflix series called Bard of Blood, Betaal and a film titled Class of ’83.

