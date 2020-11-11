A while ago, Johnny Depp shared the most disheartening news of him leaving the Warner Bros and that means, the 57-year-old will not be a part of Fantastic Beasts 3. Reportedly, Mads Mikkelsen is in early talks to replace Johnny as the Grindelwald in the film.

Although Grindelwald would never be the same without Johnny playing the character in the film.

According to Deadline, the Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen is in talks with Warner Bros to carry forward Johnny Depp’s legacy in Fantastic Beasts 3. The source close to the publication said, “Sources said [Mikkelsen] is Yates’ choice to play Grindelwald and he is in early talks. The aim is to keep on track a picture that recently moved its original November 12, 2021 release date to summer 2022. The cast led by Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law are already shooting.”

Mads is an amazing actor and we have all seen him doing some incredible work in the west including Hannibal, Doctor Strange and The Hunt to name a few.

Meanwhile, sharing the news on his Instagram, Depp wrote in a note, “In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

The Fantastic Beasts actor further added, “Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request. Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading. Sincerely, Johnny Depp.”

Warner Bros took this decision after Johnny Depp lost the libel case against The Sun.

