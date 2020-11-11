Britney Spears has been making it to the headlines due to her conservatorship battle which is going on. The singer has made several claims and has been fighting without any fear. But the latest news that we hear tells us that the conservatorship case just took a revealing turn.

Britney’s lawyer has made some shocking statements on behalf of the singer, which we are sure will leave you astonished too. Continue reading further to get all the details.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Britney Spears’ lawyer has told a judge that the pop superstar will not return to performing as long as her dad Jamie Spears has any oversight or control over her career. The bombshell claim happened during a Nov. 10 hearing in Los Angeles. This was to determine whether or not the 68-year-old will remain co-conservator over his 38-year-old daughter. Britney’s attorney also claimed that she’s scared of her dad.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She also stated that she would not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career,” Britney Spears’ lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III claimed during the hearing. “We are really at a crossroads.”

The publication reported one of Jamie’s lawyers Vivian Lee Thoreen said Britney’s claim was hearsay and argued that Ingham hasn’t allowed Jamie to speak with his daughter. The judge ended up allowing Jamie to remain in his position as conservator over Britney’s estate for now and moved the hearing to a future date.

This seems to be the latest step adopted by Britney Spears to have her dad removed as her conservator. On Nov. 3, her lawyer filed paperwork stating that the pop princess now wishes for the private equity firm Bessemer Trust Company to be the sole conservator of her estate.

Now if this wish is granted, Britney’s dad will be removed from his conservator position that he’s held since 2008 when the singer suffered a very public breakdown. The only exception came during the temporary period in Sept. 2019 when he stepped down from the position for personal health reasons. Jodi Montgomery was then appointed as conservator of Britney’s person. The singer has never opposed this decision.

Britney Spears was set to return to performing with a new Las Vegas residency called Britney: Domination in Feb. 2019. But she cancelled it a month before the opening after her father’s health didn’t improve following a spontaneously ruptured colon in Oct. 2018. Relations between the two have since worsened, and Britney never rescheduled her residency. She also has not released a new album since 2016’s Glory.

