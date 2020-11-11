On November 8, Jeopardy! Shared the most heartbreaking news of Alex Trebek passing away in his sleep peacefully in the presence of his close friends and family. He has been a part of the show for more than three decades and has entertained millions.

Advertisement

Sharing the news on their Twitter handle, the makers of Jeopardy! Wrote, “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.”

Advertisement

The makers of the show have paid the most beautiful tribute to Alex Trebek in a YouTube video and producer Mike Richards gets teary-eyed while doing so and says, “He loved this show and everything it stood for.”

Richards continues to say, “He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness, and for his love of his family. . . . On behalf of everyone here at Jeopardy!, thank you for everything, Alex.”

Watch the full tribute here:

Sharing the tribute on their official Twitter handle, the team of Jeopardy captioned it, “Today we honor Alex Trebek. For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever. Thank you, Alex. Love from us all.”

Today we honor Alex Trebek. For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever. Thank you, Alex. Love from us all. 💜 pic.twitter.com/w8abYY8SX5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 10, 2020

You’ll be missed, Alex.

The Jeopardy! Host was so fun and full of life and entertained his fans to the fullest till his last breath. Trebek was suffering from pancreatic cancer and a while ago, updating his fans about his health the host wrote, “I feel the need to clarify my quote that, if my course of cancer treatment does not continue to work, I would consider stopping treatment. That quote from the book was written BEFORE my current regimen, and I was going through some bad times.”

Jeopardy! Wouldn’t be same without you, Alex Trebek. May your soul rest in peace.

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Reacts To Rumours Of Cody Simpson Dating Model Marloes Stevens

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube