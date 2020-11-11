The boycott brigade has got unprecedented mileage in the recent time, and the latest target for them has turned out to be Cardi B. The famous rapper for her new sneakers line for Reebok has posed like Indian Goddess Durga, and this has left Indians and many across the globe enraged. Twitter is flooding in with reaction about the same and below is all you need to know about the same.

Calling it a homage to Goddess Durga, the WAP singer posed in a bright red dress with eight hands while holding a pair of red sneakers in the centre. Sharing the promotional image, the 28-year-old rapper wrote, “So excited for my sneaker drop this Friday, November 13th! Hope you guys love it!”

Sharing the same image of Cardi B on their Instagram handle Footwear News wrote, “If Cardi’s rockin’ it, go buy stock in it. That’s a tip as FN’s November cover star Cardi B makes her first major foray into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 debut of her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with Reebok.”

Turns out this has not gone down well with many people, majorly Indians, who are calling out Cardi B for her wrong representation. A Twitter user wrote, “Cardi B !! You look like a devil. Goddess Durga is a motherly figure who do not show bare body and does not have such devilish nails…. You better pay homage to Lucifer, Asura or Raavana.. you will look good.”

Another wrote, “Cardi b did not pay “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. she can’t getaway with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture.”

“when will people stop mocking our culture for fun? first curry by Norazo and now by Cardi B. How is the dress she wearing depicting Maa Durga? I honestly am tired. This needs to stop. That is clearly Cultural Appropriation!!,” wrote a user.

Cardi B !! You look like a devil . Goddess Durga is a motherly figure who do not show bare body and does not have such devilish nails…. You better pay homage to Lucifer ,Asura or Raavana.. you will look good. https://t.co/qdqh9rsEBz — Tinsie Grl (@tinsiegrl) November 11, 2020 Cardi b did not pay “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. she can’t getaway with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture pic.twitter.com/ZLVcz0mBlB — Hana 🤍 (@MissAmericHANA) November 11, 2020 when will people stop mocking our culture for fun? first curry by Norazo and now by Cardi B. How is the dress she wearing depicting Maa Durga? I honestly am tired. This needs to stop. That is clearly Cultural Appropriation!! — Samridhi Bhattacharjee (@elly_verse) November 11, 2020 People are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga.

Durga maa is never depicted bare bodied , wear a shoe and used as an aesthetic.

This is complete DISRESPECT pic.twitter.com/p32obrUvCS — Aarya♡ (@AaryaAnkaikar) November 11, 2020 So Cardi B is apparently paying homage to Goddess Durga. And what I don’t understand that they are okay with this.

Cardi B Do you know who Durga Maa is and her aesthetic and importance in Hinduism?

This is so disrespectful.

🙏🙏

Cardi B is a powerful women. No denying in that. pic.twitter.com/VgMW3sWOik — V (@Ujji11105494) November 11, 2020 When Charlie Hebdo mocked Prophet Muhammad Hindu fanatics be like it’s just a cartoon. When Cardi B payed homage to goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand the same Hindu fanatics say it’s disrespectful. Holy cow! — Waqas (@wakasonline) November 11, 2020 Are you fcking kidding me??? Not cardi b comparing herself to goddess Durga wtf is wrong with these?? Till wnen the tf these people gonna use god’s as their aesthetics 🤦 pic.twitter.com/bautI3fcxo — BEST THING THAT HAPPENED ON EXO PLANET (@kaiyeolsite) November 11, 2020

What is your take on this row surrounding Cardi B? Let us know in the comments section below.

