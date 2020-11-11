Nick Jonas, who has been in our hearts ever since his days on Disney Channel, is a happy man now. The singer-actor is currently busy promoting the Netflix series, Dash & Lily, which he has produced. While he is doing well on the professional front, he is also a happy family man. Read about it below.

During a recent virtual conversation, The Jonas Brother singer opened up about quarantining with wife Priyanka Chopra, the work they have been doing together and his youngest niece, Willa.

In a digital interview with ET, Nick Jonas opened up about meeting Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughter, Willa. He said, “I have [met her]. It’s, you know, Joe and Sophie’s thing to speak about or not, but she’s the best.”

The singer also revealed that like many across the globe, he too wishes to spend more time with his family but is happy that everyone is healthy and happy. Nick Jonas said, “I wish we could all be together, but that’s so many families’ wish and dream at the moment. But yeah, I’m grateful everyone’s healthy and happy. We’ve all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together.”

Nick also opened up about quarantining with Priyanka Chopra. The Jumanji actor revealed that he has been enjoying life at home with his wife. He told the portal, “I’ve been able to stay real creative, just working on a number of things, whether it’s music stuff or film, television development and writing,” Nick Jonas added, “But the biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn’t have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years.”

Nick Jonas continued, “That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots. I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other. Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing. We’re actually working on a number of things together as well, so it’s kind of a family business at this point.”

Isn’t that sweet!

