After Johnny Depp steps down from his role as Gilbert Grindewald in JK Rowling’s fantasy series, Fantastic Beasts franchise, fans all over the world have signed a petition demanding the actor to be reinstated to the franchise. He was asked to quit the role after losing a libel suit against a leading daily.

Fans of the actor have joined and signed a petition in order to express their displeasure after Disney dropped him from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise. They demand the production houses have him back as Captain Jack Sparrow. Read on to know more.

The petition filed at Change.org by Johnny Depp’s fans have been increasing rapidly and as of this writing, the count has reached to 300,000. Fans from all over the world have come together to fight for him as they want him to reprise his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow and Gilbert Grindewald in Fantastic Beasts.

The fans who signed the petition also shared their reasons for supporting Johnny Depp. They claim that his character is one of the most important ones and everyone needs to begin learning to differentiate between personal and professional life. Fans also reasoned that none of the career decisions should depend on the problems of personal life.

Moreover, Depp’s fans also argued that nobody could ever replace the actor as Jack Sparrow and it would be unfair to drop him from the franchise citing his personal issues. They stated that the allegations levelled against were never confirmed as true.

The development comes after Johnny Depp confirmed his departure from the franchise in a statement to fans. He took to Instagram and wrote, “Firstly, I’d like to thank everyone who gifted me their support and loyalty. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request. Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight, to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

Johnny Depp originally took legal action against The Sun for labelling him a ‘wife beater’ in reference to his acrimonious and ultimately short-lived two-year marriage to the actress Amber Heard. However, London’s Royal Court Of Justice deemed there was reasonable ground to claim he assaulted his former wife.

