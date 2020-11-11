Harry Styles is a god-sent human angel and we have gotten plenty of proofs about the same. From his wonderful songs to his dressing sense, the Golden singer leaves no stone unturned when it comes to impressing his fans.

A while ago, the singer released his new single called ‘Golden’ and it received immense praise and love from his fans all across the world.

Harry Styles is crowned as the Variety hitmaker of the year. Yes, ET reported that Shirley Halperin of the same revealed, “This year has been a game-changer for the music business, but the industry has persevered, with artists, creators and executives releasing and promoting new songs under incredibly challenging circumstances.”

Shirley further added, “Our Hitmakers issue and video program celebrates those artists and the people behind the scenes who are making sure the music gets heard. A heartfelt congratulations to all on this tremendous accomplishment.”

Meanwhile, recently Harry Styles car broke down and a fan’s father welcomed him home and let him feed their fish. The Adore You singer left a note for the fan which was going crazy viral on the internet.

A user named @canyonmoonblu took to her Twitter and wrote, “harry’s car broke down so a fans dad let him in his house and while they waited harry fed their fish and left notes for the fan and for that reason your honor, he is the only man to ever exist”

Harry Styles’ note read, “Theadora, My car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry.”

The Golden singer further wrote, “P.S. I fed the fish”.

The note ended on “Tell your dad to get in touch”, the bottom part of the paper was cut off but what appeared to be written was “I’ll see you at the show”. OMG!

Harry Styles is one of a kind. For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

