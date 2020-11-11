Gillian Anderson, who is well-known for her roles in Sex Education, The X-Files and The Fall, will now be seen in Netflix’s biographical drama series, The Crown. She will be playing the role of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

After one of the trailers of The Crown Season 4 has been released online, several critics had used the phrase “Jaw-Dropping” for Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. The fourth season of the series will be available on the streaming platform from 15 November onwards.

Anderson as Thatcher enters the Netflix series portraying the British royal family as it moves into the 1980s. The British conservative leader was at the height of her power. Talking about her character to Reuters, the actress said that she relied heavily on body language and vocal idiosyncrasies to capture the leader’s appearance instead of prosthetics and teeth.

Gillian Anderson said, “It came down to holding my mouth in the right way. Then she had very specific mannerisms in terms of how she cocks her head, and how she leans forward. You start putting those things together and at some point, you end up in the realm of Margaret Thatcher.”

Margaret Thatcher was the first female prime minister in Britain and had served 11 years in the office, which is considered to be the longest of the 20th century. The British conservative leader died at the age of 87 in 2013.

The new season of The Crown will see an escalation of conflict in Northern Ireland and the Falklands War. The series will also showcase the unhappy marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, played by Emma Corin.

Gillian Anderson also recalled about the first time she met Emma Corrin. At that time both actors were in costume, which Anderson called the moment, “was kind of like a Madame Tussauds moment.”

It is also worth pointing out that Meryl Streep had played the role of Margaret Thatcher in Iron Lady, which was released in 2013. She also won an Oscar award for her role in the film.

