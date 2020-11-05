The coronavirus pandemic has lead to the production of many films and series being affected. While filming is now going on floors with several safety precautions in place, members of the cast and crew are still testing COVID-19 positive. The latest film to suffer cause of this is Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, the team kicked off production last month in Los Angeles but is not on a 14 days break because of the pandemic. Read on to know more about it.

As reported by Deadline, The team of Don’t Worry Darling has been following strict protocols, and during recent testing for all, a member tested positive. The film’s production studio, New Line, confirmed that the production on Harry Styles and Chris Pine starrer happened. Thought the studio has refrained from naming the person who is unwell.

The report on the portal mentioned above revealed that the person who has tested COVID-19 positive is not a member of the principal cast but someone who was in close proximity to them. Owing to this, the shutdown was deemed a necessity to find out if anyone contracted it. At the time of going online, no one else has tested positive.

As per the report, the film will be at a standstill for close to 14 days, aka the standard quarantine period recommended. On the news of a member testing positive, everyone present on set isolated immediately.

Talking about Don’t Worry Darling, the Olivia Wilde directorial stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll. It also features the director in a supporting role. The film was scripted by Carey and Shane Van Dyke and then rewritten by Wilde and Katie Silberman.

This isn’t the first time a film production shut down due to a member or members testing COVID-19 positive. Some film that suffered because of the same included Baz Luhrmann’s directed Elvis Presley film starring Tom Hanks. Another that has to take a break was Matt Reeves’ The Batman when actor Rob Pattinson tested positive.

