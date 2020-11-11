Remember the times when Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock made his smashing acting debut with the Scorpion King? How we all got to know the man can do this too. What if we tell you that the film might get a reboot? Yes, you read that right, Johnson is in the talks to revive his debut pad and make a magnum opus out of it. Considering his love for the franchise, he doesn’t want any stone to be left unturned. But there is a twist. Scroll below and know hat that is.

Advertisement

Seen in The Mummy Returns first, the love for Scorpion Kind reached such heights that the makers had to make a dedicated spin-off for him. As per the latest buzz, The Rock has joined hands with Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions And Universal to produce a reboot of the fan favourite franchise and make it even grander.

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson has even roped in Jonathan Herman to pen a script for the film. But the aforementioned twist might break your heart. Considering how busy an actor Dwayne is and his slate being full till 2022, the actor has decided to just produce and not star in the project as the lead.

Heart broke right? What is a Scorpion King movie if not Dwayne Johnson playing the lead? But there is hope. As per Deadline, looking at the love that the actor has for the franchise, he might make a special appearance once the project goes on floors. The film will be lead by a new face, and the hunt for the same is on.

Talking about Scorpion King, Dwayne Johnson said, The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen, and I’m honoured and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation. I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King, and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hardworking actors today. I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience.”

How excited are you for the film? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: WWE: Rey Mysterio To Bid Goodbye After 5 More Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube