Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock Opens Up On How The Undertaker Helped Him When Many WWE Stars Pulled Him Down

When we talk about WWE, it’s Undertaker aka Mark William Calaway and The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson whose names pop up our minds. Recently, WWE television launched a special event ’30 Days of the Deadman’ to honour Undertaker’s three decades in the WWE industry.

The Rock made a special appearance in the documentary series in which major WWE stars have shared their special moments with the Deadman. Dwayne opened up about how Mark was always so supportive of him and wanted him to do well.

He also revealed how some of the wrestlers wanted to pull him down, but The Undertaker was always by on his side. In the documentary, he said, “One of the important things I want to say about The Undertaker, and this is stuff I’ve never shared but I do want to share because it’s important, is that when I started to make the move and word started getting around that the office was priming me for a WWE Championship run there were a handful of guys in the business at that time — they did everything they could to stop that run from happening,”

He also added that “Undertaker was one of those guys who was always so steady, telling me ‘Don’t worry about it, kid. Just keep going out there doing your thing. You got a hell of a future.'”

“But I always appreciated that about Mark, because it spoke volumes about his integrity and his love for the business. And I’ll always be grateful for that,” concluded Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson suffered from a face injury during a workout session, but that did not stop him from continuing his extremely intense regime. The 48-year-old actor and fitness enthusiast shared a video on Instagram to show off his injury. He got a gash on his face while throwing around 50-pound chains.

“All right, look. Sometimes, well oftentimes, things get intense here in the iron paradise, but we ain’t playing tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes. You get lumped up every once in a while and things happen,” Dwayne Johnson said in the video. [Inputs From IANS]

