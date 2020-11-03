Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Asked To Reveal Full Details Of The Guns They Owned

There’s always something going on when it comes to Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie. However, ironically nothing about it is sweet. Earlier there was news about how one of Angie’s lawyers withdrew herself from representing her in the case.

Angelina Jolie’s attorney Priya Sopori filed a “Notice of Withdrawal of Attorney of Record” with the Los Angeles Superior Court. Talking about the same, top divorce attorney Raoul Felder of Stutman Stutman Lichtenstein & Felder had said Priya leaving the case is good news for Brad Pitt.

He has been quoted as saying by Hollywood Life, “It tells me if I were Mr Pitt I’d be very happy based on these court documents because there are not many things worse than this that could happen. It’s basically saying that something bad is happening in the petitioners’ case,”

Felder further explained. “Either she is simply not following the lawyer’s advice, or there is some reason the lawyer just wants to get off the case.”

Now there is a new twist in the case. According to New Idea, Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie are being ‘forced’ to submit details of all weapons they possess currently and have owned in the past. An insider has been quoted as saying, “It’s a real nightmare. California is a very anti-gun state and highly regulated,”

“They’re going to have to account for where, when and how they acquired each weapon, which child is aware of what one and what kind of precautions have they taken to keep the kids safe.” the source added while explaining that Brad & Angelina have been responsible with the use of weapons, “They’ve both been very responsible gun owners as far as the kids are concerned – they’ve even sent them on gun safety courses and taken them to the shooting range.”

However, the judge still wants Brad & Angelina to share full details of every weapon in their respective homes and vehicles. “It’s going to slow things down in what’s already been a slow-drip torture of a divorce,” adds the source.

