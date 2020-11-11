2020 hasn’t been kind to Ellen DeGeneres or those associated with her show. Ever since the start of the year, the talk show host has been in the news owing to allegations of a toxic workplace as well as harassment from producers. While these allegations are just dying down, she is once again in the eye of the storm.

Recently, quite a few employees from Ellen Digital Ventures, the digital extension of The Ellen DeGeneres Show were laid off as WarnerMedia is undergoing restructuring. This branch that suffered the downsizing produces content for EllenTube.

As per reports on BuzzFeed News, at least 17 people were laid off from Ellen Digital Ventures. The team initially consisted of about 80 people. Because of this, on Tuesday, Ellen DeGeneres and executive producers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner as well as the executive vice president of programming at Warner Bros. Television, David McGuire, spoke with employees in a digital meeting.

The website noted that Ellen told the team that she was heartbroken because members were to go. She also stressed that she and the team are standing by them. She was reported saying, “I obviously as am heartbroken as everybody, but we have to know that this is all for the good of EDV, and we need to keep this going because we have such a great team and we believe in y’all, and we will get through this just like we’ve gotten through all kinds of other things.”

She added, “Know that we believe in you and I know this is hard for y’all to hear, and we are here for you.” Ellen DeGeneres continued that despite the layoffs, the executive producers feel optimistic about Ellen Digital Ventures.

Executive producer, Andy Lassner, added, “The key thing for all of us is that we are moving forward. We need to show WarnerMedia that we are a group worth keeping and we believe in you and we believe that there is only good coming. The election is soon behind us. That’s been a tough thing for everyone. Obviously, we all had a bit of a rough summer.”

He further said, “Unfortunately, as you know from every company, digital and streaming has taken a big hit during COVID. We are hoping to now turn the tide, and we feel that we’re in a position with that with all of you here.”

During the digital meet, Mary Connelly revealed that since Ellen DeGeneres’ The Ellen Show has been on the air, it’s never had to undergo mass layoffs.

