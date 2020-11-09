Jerry Bruckheimer was one of the most influential and recognizable producers in Hollywood in the 1980s and 1990s owing to some of his most successful films. However, even with his reputation diminished over the last couple of years, he was one of the major forces behind the success of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Bruckheimer, who is known for his projects like Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun, Crimson Tide, Bad Boys, Con Air, Armageddon, and more is reportedly trying to bring Johnny back in the pirate film franchise after him losing in the libel case against a British tabloid.

As reported by We Got This Covered, Jerry Bruckheimer was among Johnny Depp’s supporters and had repeatedly defended him during his highly publicized court battles over the years.

With Johnny Depp losing the libel case against the publication for calling him a wife-beater, it seems like Depp is suffering a lot professionally. But as per a report on the portal mentioned above, sources have informed them that Jerry Bruckheimer is in direct contact with Captain Jack Sparrow actor and is attempting to work something out for his return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The portal reported that even if Depp returned to the much-loved franchise, it might be only in the capacity of a cameo.

Professionally talking, Johnny Depp has been at the receiving end. The actor recently took Instagram and informed that he was no longer a part of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise. This means that we will not see him reprise his role as Grindelwald in its upcoming instalment.

In the same post announcing himself stepping away from the fantasy movie franchise, Johnny Depp spoke about the court verdict writing, “The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight, to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

How excited will you be to see Johnny Depp reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean?

