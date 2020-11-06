After a long-running Libel lawsuit, Johnny Depp has finally broken silence on where does he stand in the current scenario. Unfortunately for the Depp fans, there’s heartbreaking news confirmed by the actor himself. He’s no more attached to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise and will not be seen as Grindelwald in its upcoming instalment.

The actor took to Instagram and posted a note for his fans. In the letter, he claims that the production house Warner Bros. has asked him to step down. All this started when a British tabloid labelled him as a ‘wife beater’, and Depp took this to court involving Amber Heard in the controversy.

In his note, Johnny Depp writes, “In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

On quitting Fantastic Beasts franchise, he adds, “Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request. Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.”

He also adds, “My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading. Sincerely, Johnny Depp.”

Fans were excited about Johnny’s return to the big screens after a long pause. The actor had previously suffered a lot of loss professionally due to his divorce battle with Amber Heard. He was thrown out of the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. In fact, now a spin-off starring Margot Robbie is being planned too. However, nobody has mentioned Johnny Depp being a part of it.

