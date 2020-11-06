After Tom Holland impressing fans with his version of Spidey in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, makers are set to bring him back with Spider-Man 3. The part 3 has no official name yet, but there have been many rumours regarding the same. Going by the names of the first two films, cinema experts are predicting having the word ‘home’ in its title as the first two.

Advertisement

Those who are here after watching both the Tom Holland’s outings, know that Far From Home’s climax revealed Peter Parker’s identity to the world. The third part will carry forward the story and second’s climax hints at why Spidey would not be able to go back home.

Advertisement

This could mean multiple things, but as per Production Weekly, the new title could be Spider-Man 3: Homesick. This indicates at Tom Holland’s Spidey on the run from his home and feeling homesick for the same.

Another report also suggests that it could be titled as Spider-Man: Homerun, which seems less likely. The Homesick title could raise some eyebrows due to the current pandemic situation. Some might not like the title and could protest against the same.

Meanwhile, MCU’s Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch has also reached Atlanta to shoot Spider-Man 3. Benedict Cumberbatch’s personal stylist Donald McInnes shared the update on social media by sharing a space where he’ll probably style the actor.

It was revealed earlier in October that Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role of Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3. Cumberbatch’s casting marks the third significant crossover between the films produced by Disney’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man movies.

What do you think about the leaked title – Spider-Man 3: Homesick? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Justin Bieber’s Former Spiritual Advisor Carl Lentz Fired From Hillsong NYC, Admits Cheating On Wife Laura

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube