The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t just famous superheroes thrown together to pull fans. It is built on a structure. Each phase of the MCU has a clear arc, beginning with a spark and ending with a bang. These final entries aren’t just a story’s end. They’re the victory lap, the emotional payoff, and, often, the biggest swing. With Thunderbolts* positioned as the finale of Phase Five, all eyes are on how it performs, both narratively and financially. But before we measure its impact, let’s take a look back.

From The Avengers in Phase One to Wakanda Forever closing out Phase Four, each final film has played a unique role in how its phase was remembered. Some exploded at the box office and became cultural events. Others, while critically appreciated, didn’t soar quite as high in global earnings. What unites them all is their pressure to stick the landing. So, before Thunderbolts* takes its place in the MCU ledger, here’s how the previous phase finales stack up, purely by the numbers, from lowest-grossing to highest.

4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Phase Four) – $859M Worldwide

Released during an emotionally complex time after Chadwick Boseman’s passing, Wakanda Forever was less a box office behemoth and more a cinematic eulogy. It delivered gravitas, heart, and a powerful message, but with Phase Four as a whole struggling for momentum post-Endgame, its global total landed at $859 million (via Box Office Mojo). Respectable, yes, but modest by MCU finale standards. Nonetheless, Wakanda Forever is remembered as one of the most loved MCU projects in recent years.

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home (Phase Three) – $1.13B Worldwide

While many fans remember Endgame as the end of the era, it was actually Spider-Man: Far From Home which was the end of Phase 3. Coming right after Endgame, Far From Home had the impossible task of following a global phenomenon. And yet, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker swung into theaters with charm and energy, pushing past the billion-dollar mark. Audiences came to grieve Tony Stark and discover what came next, making it the first-ever solo Spider-Man film to cross a billion dollars, with a total of $1.13 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

“I don’t think Tony would have done what he did, if he didn’t know you were going to be here after he was gone.” #SpiderManFarFromHome 7.2.19 pic.twitter.com/ySzLM14iGl — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) May 14, 2019

2. Avengers: Age of Ultron (Phase Two) – $1.4B Worldwide

Though it’s often seen as the most uneven Avengers film, Age of Ultron still powered its way to $1.4 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). It expanded the universe, introduced key players like Wanda and Vision, and proved that the MCU machine was only getting stronger. While fans were divided upon its release, there are rarely any haters of the film ten years after its release.

1. The Avengers (Phase One) – $1.52B Worldwide

Ironically, the box office trajectory of the final movie in an MCU phase has only gone down since the beginning, and it peaked with the first-ever finale. The one that changed everything. The Avengers wasn’t just a movie but a proof of concept. A shared universe working seamlessly on the big screen? Unheard of in 2012. It’s $1.52 billion haul wasn’t just about superheroes, it was history being made (via Box Office Mojo).

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/c4yyiShAqo — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

