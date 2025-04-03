The Avengers franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, is among the highest-grossing film series. This franchise has four films, and two more are slated to be released soon. The Avengers franchise, a key part of the MCU, has enjoyed tremendous success worldwide at the box office. Recently, Doomsday’s ensemble cast was announced, and Robert Downey Jr. is set to be the villain Doctor Doom after saving the world on multiple occasions as Iron Man in the previous MCU films. Scroll below for the deets.

How The Avengers changed everything for the superhero genre

The first film in the franchise was released in 2012 and revolutionized the superhero genre and Hollywood filmmaking in multiple significant ways. Before The Avengers, interconnected movie franchises were uncommon. While studios had experimented with crossovers—such as Alien vs. Predator and Freddy vs. Jason—none had constructed a fully realized universe of standalone films culminating in a team-up.

The Avengers successfully united characters from five prior MCU films – Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger, demonstrating that a shared cinematic universe could thrive. This success inspired other studios to pursue similar approaches, including the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and Universal’s unsuccessful Dark Universe. Over the years, MCU has accumulated a vast fan following, and today, people wait for MCU movies from the trailer to the end credits; fans dissect each and everything.

Avengers Tetralogy at the Box Office

Grossing over $1.52 billion worldwide, The Avengers exceeded all expectations. At the time of its release, it ranked as one of the highest-grossing films ever, proving that superhero ensembles could be highly profitable. Its success prompted Hollywood to focus more on large-scale, interconnected franchises than standalone films. Based on the Box Office Mojo’s data, we have listed the global box office collections of the four movies.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – $1.40 billion

The Avengers (2012) – $1.52 billion

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $2.05 billion

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.79 billion

The cumulative total of the four-part film series is more than $7.76 billion worldwide. Up next, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will be released in the theatres, and it will be interesting to see whether the six films can hit the $10 billion mark. According to reports, it is the highest-grossing tetralogy in the history of Hollywood movies. Avengers: Endgame, the last film in this franchise, came out in 2019, and it is the second highest-grossing film of all time.

MCU’s Avengers: Doomsday is slated to be released in May 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars will be released exactly one year after that, in May 2027. Currently, the MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie, is running in the theatres.

