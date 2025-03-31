Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World completes its seventh weekend at the North American box office. It might have dropped from the top five domestic box office charts, but it is still holding its ground strongly amidst all the new releases. This has been possible due to Snow White’s lousy performance and the fact that there has been no major release. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Thanks to the global earnings of this fourth installment of the Captain America movie, the franchise has crossed the $2.6 billion mark worldwide. Anthony Mackie starrer solo MCU outing is not a glorious success but he has been praised widely. Mackie will return as the new Captain in Avengers: Doomsday. A few days back, the grand ensemble of the upcoming movie was revealed with Robert Downey Jr as the big baddie, Doctor Doom. Sebastian Stan will also appear in that movie, and the hype has increased further as Tom Hiddleston will reunite with Chris Hemsworth once again after years.

Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World collected $2.8 million on its 7th three-day weekend despite losing 520 theatres on Friday. It has dropped at the North American box office by 30.2% from last weekend. The film has thus reached the $196.55 million cume in the United States. It will cross the $200 million mark soon.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the MCU movie led by Anthony Mackie is expected to collect between $200 million and $205 million in North America. The film’s overseas collection stands at the $209.28 million mark, and adding that to its $196.55 million domestic gross, the film’s worldwide gross has reached the $405.83 million mark. It has reached the end of its theatrical run and might leave the cinemas soon.

Captain America 4 takes off after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries. It follows Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, who finds himself amid an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Captain America: Brave New World was released on February 14.

