Disney’s Snow White continues its gloomy run at the box office, collecting underwhelming numbers on its second weekend. The film has experienced the worst-ever decline in the history of Disney live-action movies. It has lost its #1 spot to the new release, A Working Man. The live-action film is struggling to reach the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office, which is highly concerning for such a big-budget film. Movies made on such a colossal budget are expected to earn $100 million on its debut weekend only, but things do not happen as expected always. Scroll below for more.

The Disney feature crossed the $100 million mark worldwide a few days back and is headed towards the $150 million mark. Meanwhile, the early reactions for A Minecraft Movie are slowly pouring in, and according to them, it is going to be full-on entertainment. This means more trouble for the Disney live-action adaptation. There is no room for its budget recovery as well, and it is headed for a huge loss.

According to the trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s weekend report, Snow White experienced the worst decline ever for a Disney live-action movie as it crashed by 66.4% on its second weekend. This Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer movie collected $14.2 million only on its second three-day weekend in North America. It is lower than Maleficent 2’s $19.4 million, Dumbo’s $18.2 million, but higher than Cruella’s $11 million second weekend gross.

Thus, the musical fantasy has hit the $66.8 million cume in the United States. Sadly, the Disney feature is expected to earn between $90 million and $100 million in its US run.

Snow White also crashed drastically at the overseas box office, collecting $22.1 million on its second weekend. It witnessed a decline of 50.1% from last weekend when it was released. The film has reached the $76.3 million international cume across 53 markets. Adding that to the film’s $66.8 million cume in the United States, this Gal Gadot starrer musical fantasy has hit the $143.1 million global cume. It will probably hit the $150 million mark next week. It was made on a reported budget of $250 million, excluding the marketing cost, and is eyeing a global run of about $215 million to $235 million.

It might not even recover its production cost, causing the studio to suffer a massive financial loss. Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s Snow White was released in theatres on March 21.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

