There is no end to minting cash for the Chinese juggernaut, Ne Zha 2. It is tip-toeing near the global haul of James Cameron’s Titanic and might be the ultimate goal of the Chinese feature in its box office run. It continues to earn impressive collections at the Chinese box office and has recently completed two months. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Surpassing Titanic’s global haul might be difficult and impossible at this point, but it is not giving up. The film is set to be released in India as well this coming month. It remains isolated at #1 on the Chinese box office list. This weekend, A Working Man debuted at the Chinese box office. It opened at the #2 position.

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the Ne Zha sequel collected $3.1 million over 114K screenings at the Chinese box office on Sunday. It experienced a decline of 22.5% from last Friday. It completed 61 days on Sunday. Ne Zha 2 collected $125K in pre-sales for the 9th Monday today. It is playing over 98K screenings as the exhibitors took away 16K screenings from today.

According to the report, Ne Zha 2 has hit the $2.08 billion cume in China. Meanwhile, the worldwide collection of the Ne Zha sequel has reached the $2.13 billion mark. For the sake of record, the animated feature is about $130 million away from the global haul of James Cameron’s Titanic, which is the 4th highest-grossing film of all time. The film’s worldwide total is $2.26 billion.

The film’s synopsis states, “After the catastrophe, although the souls of Nezha and Aobing were saved, their bodies would soon be shattered. Taiyi Zhenren planned to use the seven-colored lotus to rebuild their bodies.”

Ne Zha 2 was released on January 29 and is still running. It will hit Indian cinemas in April.

