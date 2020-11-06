Pastor Carl Lentz, the former spiritual advisor to singer Justin Bieber, has been fired from the Hillsong in New York City. The hipster church in NYC said in a statement that Lentz’s employment was terminated on account of ‘ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.’

Now, the pastor has taken to social media and confessed about what happened. He admitted to cheating on wife Laura and also asked forgiveness from all whose trust he broke. Read more about it below.

Justin Bieber’s former spiritual advisor took to Instagram and confirmed the news. Carl Lentz wrote in his post, “Our time at Hillsong NYC has come to an end. This is a hard ending to what has been the most amazing, impacting and special chapter of our lives. Leading this church has been an honour in every sense of the word and it is impossible to articulate how much we have loved and will always love the amazing people in this church.”

Carl Lentz also admitted that he cheated on his wife Laura and was thus asked to leave his post as a pastor at Hillsong. His post continued reading, “When you accept the calling of being a pastor, you must live in such a way that it honours the mandate. That it honours the church, and that it honours God. When that does not happen, a change needs to be made and has been made in this case to ensure that the standard is upheld. Laura and I and our amazing children have given all that we have to serve and build this church and over the years I did not do an adequate job of protecting my own spirit, refilling my own soul and reaching out for the readily available help that is available.”

Justin Bieber’s former spiritual advisor added, “I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions. I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real-time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need.”

Carl Lentz also added that he apologizes for breaking the trust of the people. He wrote, “I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process. I would have liked to say this with my voice, to you, in person because you are owed that. But that opportunity I will not have. So to those people, I pray you can forgive me and that over time I can live a life where trust is earned again.”

Lentz concluded his post thanking pastors Brian and Bobbie. He added that he, along with his entire family, don’t know what their next chapter will look like, but will walk into it together ‘grateful for the grace of God.’

Carl Lentz’s wife Laura also served as a pastor at the church. The couple exchanged vows 17 years ago and has three children, Ava, Charlie, and Roman.

