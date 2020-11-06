We are all Star Wars fans and get excited whenever there is any new update or development in its film franchise or TV series. The original characters in the movies, Princess Leia aka Carrie Fisher, Han Solo aka Harrison Ford and Luke Skywalker aka Mark Hamill, have played a significant role in how the franchise panned out. And now we have some thrilling news for all fans of the original characters.

As per reports, the films’ production company, Lucasfilm is trying to bring back two of the three characters for future films. While Princess Leia won’t be making a comeback of any kind owing to Fisher passing away in 2016, chances of seeing Ford and Hamill’s characters on screen is highly likely.

As per reports in We Got This Covered, the site claims that Lucasfilm is reportedly seeking to bring back Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker for future projects. According to their reliable source, the projects can include films or even the TV series.

Talking about the characters, Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia, all featured in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Alas, Solo was killed off in the film as per the actor’s request.

Fisher continued playing Leia in the Star Wars trilogy, but her untimely death before the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker affected her character’s arc in the final film of the Skywalker Saga.

Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker was written off in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but he’s returned as a Force Ghost in The Rise of Skywalker. He initially criticized his own role in The Last Jedi but later expressed regret doing it and called the film an all-time great.

Talking about Star Wars’ TV series, Lucasfilm is currently producing the ongoing The Mandalorian. The series released on Disney+ recently. The studio is also currently developing another live-action series which centres on its female characters.

