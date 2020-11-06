South Korean boy band, BTS, member Suga is now taking a break from activities since recently undergoing surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum. It seems the rapper will be missing out on promo tour for the band’s new album, BE.

BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment has now released a statement that the genius producer-rapper had been suffering from shoulder-related health issues for a long time since his unfortunate accident back in 2012. He was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder in 2013. He continued to suffer from pain until last 2019 when he was further diagnosed with “posterior labral tear of his left shoulder,” which means that the cartilage around his left shoulder joint has been torn.

In the statement, the agency further stated, “Suga has long suffered from a wide range of symptoms including the inability to raise his arms high and sudden bouts of pain. He underwent constant rehabilitation and treatment during his career, but unfortunately, his symptoms did not improve measurably. These symptoms have appeared with increasing frequency in recent years, affecting Suga not only on the stage but in the course of his daily life as well.”

The K-pop star also needs to restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service, post which he will resume his musical career. Suga successfully completed the surgery after having an extensive discussion with the company.

The statement further read, “Following the surgery, Suga will be unable to participate in most official activities so that he may fully focus on his recovery. Once doctors determine that the site of the operation has healed sufficiently, Suga will begin physical therapy so that he can ultimately return to the stage healthy and fully recovered. It may be difficult for Suga to meet his long-awaited fans for some time, including for the upcoming BTS “BE” album promotional activities. We apologize to every fan who has waited patiently to meet Suga again, and we ask for your generous and loving understanding.”

The BTS member also noted that he is very much aware of his fans’ concern and said, “Please understand this time as being my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, and even if I must be away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you.”

