Peaky Blinders is one of the best series BBC has ever made. The cast stars Cillian Murphy, Annabelle Wallis, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Joe Cole and Sophie Rundle in pivotal roles. Murphy’s character Thomas Shelby is massively popular among his fans and his chemistry with Wallis’ Grace is a treat to watch every time the two come onscreen.

The release date of the upcoming season i.e. six hasn’t been officially announced by the makers but it’s expected to be released sometime in early 2021.

Cillian Murphy and Annabelle Wallis’ sizzling chemistry is what the Peaky Blinders fans enjoy the most besides the kick-a** storyline. Today, we are going to talk about a fan-video of Thomas Shelby and Grace on Alec Benjamin’s ‘Let Me Down Slowly’ and it will definitely give you chills.

Take a look at it here:

Cillian’s role of Thomas is one of the most iconic roles created in the history of television. Peaky Blinders follow a crazy fan following and they are desperately waiting for season 6.

The show is set in the 1890s in England and revolves around the Shelby family owning a gun cartel and handling the mafia.

Back in the day, everyone used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and you would never see Thomas Shelby without one. Talking about his character with Independent, Murphy once revealed that he smoked 3000 cigarettes for two seasons.

“People did smoke all day (back then) and it just became a Tommy thing,” he said.

In fact, the creator of the show Steven Knight joked about the same, told Cillian Murphy. “There were these rose cigarettes that are herbal – Steve (Knight) would joke they’re one of your five a day.”

Talking about he came to know about ending up smoking 3000 cigarettes, Cillian said, “I asked the prop guys to count how many I smoked just out of interest, and they think it’s something like 3,000.” That’s one mind-boggling fact.

Tell us in the comments below if you liked this video of Cillian Murphy’s Thomas Shelby and Annabelle Wallis’ Grace.

