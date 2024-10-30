Lily Collins led Emily in Paris, a popular show on Netflix, and people watch it for the picturesque locations and the juice on-again-off-again romance. Lucas Bravo, who is adored in the role of Gabriel, has recently expressed his lack of interest in returning for the show’s Season 5. He is apparently unhappy with how his character has been developed, and Bravo is no longer excited about the role. Scroll below for the deets.

The show began in 2020 and there are four seasons as of now. The latest season came out this year only. The rom-com drama revolves around Lily’s aspiring marketing executive, Emily Cooper. She is an American who moves to Paris to provide an American perception to a French marketing firm. The love triangle between Lily, Lucas, and Lucien Laviscount’s characters kept the fans hooked to their screens. However, things got more complicated as the season progressed, and Emily and Gabriel’s lives became a big mess in Season 4.

In a recent interview with the Indie Wire, Lucas Bravo shared his honest thoughts on Gabriel, his Emily in Paris character. The actor revealed that he has grown apart from Gabriel it’s not fun anymore. Bravo said, “The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1, and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him.”

The Emily in Paris star feels that Gabriel is unaware of his surroundings and is manipulated by everyone. It has made it uninteresting for him to film the show. Lucas Bravo continued, “It kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him.” He also pointed out that there is not much freedom for him on the set to modify or improvise with his lines and everything.

He explained, “I tried for seasons to bring nuances, but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply.” However, he has put a question mark on his return to Emily in Paris Season 5 with his following statement. He said, “It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5 […] because my contract ends at Season 4. I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore. It’s a comedy; everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I’m just slowly sinking into god knows what.”

Lucas Brave gained wide recognition for his role as Gabriel in Emily in Paris, and the actor himself acknowledges this. However Lucas also admitted to being frustrated about where the character is headed. Bravo concluded by saying, “I love the show. It started everything for me. I love the show and the people in it. With saying that, I feel like I am not being nice or grateful, but when you love something you want it to be…you want the best version of it. I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction by character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”

Lucas Bravo and Lily Collins starrer Emily in Paris Season 4 came out this year and it was on Netflix‘s global top 10 list of TV [English] for eight weeks. It reached the top 10 in 93 countries. Emily in Paris will return with Season 5, officially announced in September. People have moved on from Gabriel and are now fond of Marcello, played by Eugenio Pranceschini. People’s disinterest in Gabriel could be another reason Lucas has lost interest in the character.

